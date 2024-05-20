AJK ex-PM Sardar Tanvir arrested in Islamabad mall vandalism case

ISLAMABAD - The police have arrested former prime minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and businessman Sardar Tanvir Ilyas Khan in a case related to storming into the office of a construction company along with 29 armed men, thrahsing security guards and attempting to grab the capital’s busiest shopping mall, sources informed on Sunday.

The accused was moved to Police Station Margalla for further investigation, they said. A spokesman to Islamabad police confirmed the development. According to the sources, a heavy contingent of Margalla police carried out a raid on residence of Sardar Tanvir and arrested him on charges of trying to seize the central offices and important documents of Centaurus Mall with the help of armed men. The accused was moved to police station for further probe by the police investigators, they said.

Earlier, a case was filed against Sardar Tanvir Ilyas, Sultan, Rizwan, Aneel, Muhammad Ali and 25 other unknown armed men on the complaint of Col (retd) Tipu Sultan, Deputy Security In-charge of The Centaurus Mall. The applicant told the police that Sardar Tanvir Ilyas along with 20 to 25 armed men entered into the office 1708 of Centaurus Mall by breaking the locks, with criminal intentions to take control of the premises. He added the attackers thrashed security guards who despite of that thwaryed their attempt to grab property. After committing the crime, the accused had managed to escape from the scene, he said.