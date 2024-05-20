Monday, May 20, 2024
Anmol Baloch says dating rumours with Hamza Sohail ridiculous

Anmol Baloch says dating rumours with Hamza Sohail ridiculous
Web Desk
1:45 AM | May 20, 2024
Anmol Baloch and Hamza Sohail are the on-screen couple that have been praised by the public for their good chemistry.

Ever since the drama, fans have speculated that they are dating.

Previously, Hamza Sohail took to his Instagram Story to extend warm birthday wishes to Anmol.

Hamza described Anmol as the “most amazing girl I know”.
Hamza wrote: “Your kindness and love light up every room and touch every heart.

“Here’s to you, the purest and the most wonderful person! May your day be as beautiful as your heart!”

This urged people to believe that there was something going on between the two stars.

Anmol Baloch appeared on Something Haute and denied rumours of a relationship with Hamza Sohail.

She termed them ridiculous and revealed that both of them find such reports extremely entertaining.

The host asked her: “When you read certain things that people write about you and Hamza together, do you discuss it with each other? Is there potential?”

Anmol said: “No we just sit and laugh because he and I both know that our families are very different and of course, nothing like this can ever happen and nor should anything like this ever happen.

Web Desk

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1716093539.jpg

