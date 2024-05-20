Another flight carrying Pakistani students from Kyrgyzstan lands in Lahore

The third flight carrying Pakistani students from Kyrgyzstan successfully landed at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore.

The special flights were initiated by Islamabad after riots broke out in Bishkek in which Pakistani students were attacked, tortured and harassed.

The government agency released the preliminary report of the situation in Bishkek, revealing that more than 150,000 international students are currently studying in Kyrgyzstan.

A special flight KA-4571 carrying stranded Pakistani students from Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, landed at Lahore Airport at 2:30am.

The parents and the authorities of the government were present at the airport.

Separately, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar has said that the government of Pakistan is in constant contact with the government of Kyrgyzstan to ensure the safe return of Pakistani students.

He was talking to newsmen at Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore after receiving the students returning from Kyrgyzstan.

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said special permission has been granted to operate four flights daily from Kyrgyzstan. He said one hundred and seventy-five Pakistani students arrived at the airport and arrangements have been made for their transportation and food.

Attaullah Tarar said special immigration counters have been set up at Lahore and Islamabad airports to facilitate the students.