Monday, May 20, 2024
ATC dismisses Parvez Elahi's bail petition in Jinnah House attack case

9:36 PM | May 20, 2024
An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) has dismissed the bail plea of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in the Jinnah House attack case, deeming it premature. 

The decision was made by ATC Judge Arshad Javed during today's hearing.

Parvez Elahi's counsel had argued that there was a looming possibility of his client's arrest in connection with the Jinnah House attack case. It was mentioned that the former chief minister had previously been detained on judicial remand in various cases. 

The petitioner pleaded the court to grant bail to Parvez Elahi in the Jinnah House attack case.

However, the prosecution contended that the bail petition failed to satisfy legal requirements, highlighting that Parvez Elahi had not yet been arrested in relation to the case.

In light of these arguments, the court dismissed Parvez Elahi's bail petition, asserting that it was premature given the absence of his arrest in the Jinnah House attack case.

