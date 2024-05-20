Monday, May 20, 2024
Australian army chief meets Gen Asim Munir

Australian army chief meets Gen Asim Munir
Our Staff Reporter
May 20, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -  Chief of Defence Forces Australia, General Angus J. Campbell, paid a visit to Chief of the Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir on Sunday, said the ISPR.

It said that during their meeting, they engaged in discussions on matters of bilateral professional interest, with a particular focus on the global and regional security environment and cooperation between the two Armed Forces. Both the parties expressed a mutual desire to further expand military-to-military cooperation.

The Australian Chief of Defence Forces expressed his admiration for the high professional standards maintained by the Pakistan Armed Forces, their notable achievements in the fight against terrorism, and their continued efforts to promote regional peace and stability, the ISPR concluded.

Our Staff Reporter

