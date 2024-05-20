AWT provides scholarships to 69 deserving students

LAHORE - The Allah Walay Trust (AWT) Scholarships Programme has recently concluded the selection process for 69 deserving students from the University of Child Health Sciences (UCHS), Lahore, reaffirming its commitment to fostering education and helping talented individuals.

The interviews, held at the UCHS saw the culmination of efforts to identify students pursuing professional degrees and provide them with the necessary financial support to complete their academic journey. Led by Dr Khalid Manzoor Butt, Director Scholarships program, the selection committee, comprising notables such as Dr Shazia Lone Secretary Finance AWT, Dr Asim Farooqi, ex-MS PDH, Dr Sadia Rafiq, Dr Mumtaz Ali, Director PHEC and Qazi Muhammad Ali, Deputy Director of PHEC were in interviews panel, ensured a fair selection process. Shahid Lone Chairman AWT stated that expertise and dedication of the panelists were instrumental in identifying candidates who demonstrated not only academic promise but also a commitment to their field of study. About Rs10 million were sanctioned for these scholarships.

The Allah Walay Trust Scholarship Program aim to alleviate the financial burdens faced by deserving students, allowing to focus wholeheartedly on their education. As there was no hostel facility in UCHS added another problem for students who came from other cities. So all selected students will be given Rs7000 stipend per month to meet their different expenses. Dr Butt, Director of Scholarships AWT emphasized the profound impact these scholarships will have on the lives to the recipients, highlighting the Trust’s commitment to nurturing talent and promoting education as a catalyst for societal progress. With approximately

Rs100 million have been allocated for this initiative, the Trust underscores its dedication to supporting higher education and fostering a brighter future for deserving students.

The Allah Walay Scholarship Program stands as a beacon of hope and opportunity, bridging the gap between talent and resources and empowering the next generation of leaders, innovators, and change makers.

As these students embark on their academic journeys with new found support, the Trust remains steadfast in its mission to create a more inclusive and knowledge-driven society.

This financial aid given as Qarze Hasna, to the students.