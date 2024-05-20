Balochistan: A Tourism Hub

After completing my intermediate exams, I got summer vacations and headed to Khuzdar, Balochistan, where half of my family resides.

I contacted my friends, and we met at a café. While sipping tea and chatting, one of my friends suggested having a picnic in the mountains. I have always been obsessed with mountains since childhood, captivated by their charm and majesty. Everyone agreed with the idea.

The next day, we set out for ‘Moola Chotok,’ a three-hour bike ride from Khuzdar. We brought puncture repair materials to avoid any pitfalls. Navigating the broken roads and challenging paths was tough but interesting with humorous friends. When we reached our destination, I was amazed by the breathtaking mountains and lush greenery. The natural serenity and the clear water cascading from the hills were mesmerizing. I felt a deep connection to this beauty and wished I could spend my entire life there.

Suddenly, I saw an old man grazing sheep and noticed a hut about 100 meters away. I approached him, and he introduced himself as Ibrahim. He took me to his home, where an old woman was churning sheep’s milk, possibly to make butter. She offered me water from a nearby vessel.

While drinking the water, I asked them about their life in this remote region. She explained that they cultivated vegetables about half a mile away and showed me their flock, which was their primary livelihood.

Despite their limited resources, they seemed content in their wilderness, likely due to their love for Chotok’s glorious views. Their hospitality and down-to-earth behavior were heartwarming. After bidding farewell to Ibrahim and his family, I couldn’t help but reflect on Balochistan’s beauty and its tourism potential.

Beyond the stunning scenery of ‘Moola Chotok,’ the province boasts several undiscovered and unfamiliar landscapes for adventurers. From the majestic mountains of Ziarat to the marvelous beaches of the Astola Islands, Balochistan offers a diverse array of natural wonders. Astola Island, also known as the “Seven Hills of Pakistan,” is the country’s largest island. Ziarat’s pleasant weather and Quaid-e-Azam’s residency, along with Gwadar’s port, the world’s deepest, are notable attractions. Bolan Valley’s Pir Ghaib, about 70 kilometers from Quetta, features attractive waterfalls, mountains, and deep points perfect for adventures.

However, as I mentioned earlier, the fractured infrastructure poses a significant challenge. To fully utilize this potential, investment in infrastructure is crucial. Addressing security issues and providing accommodation facilities would make these destinations more accessible to tourists.

These reforms could be a significant asset for Pakistan, boosting the economy and creating employment for locals. Strategic planning and collaboration between the government and private sector stakeholders can elevate Pakistan as a global tourist destination.

My journey to Moola Chotok and the beauty of Balochistan compelled me to showcase its splendor to the world. Balochistan can truly become a beacon for tourism in Pakistan if the right steps are taken.

IMRAN QADIR BROHI,

Qubo Saeed Khan.