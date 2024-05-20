China’s pickup truck sales increase in April

BEIJING - Sales of pickup trucks in China rose 4.4 percent year on year in April as the country’s consumption promotion policies boosted the market, industry data showed. According to the China Passenger Car Association, 44,000 pickup trucks were sold in China last month. The exports of such vehicles accounted for 42 percent of the country’s total pickup truck sales, the data revealed. The surging demand for Chinese cars in overseas markets has promoted the continued growth of China’s pickup exports since 2022, said the association. In the first four months of the year, China’s pickup truck sales reached 173,000 units, up 5.1 percent year on year.