Citizens advised to take appropriate measures during heatwave

Rawalpindi - The citizens have been advised to be vigilant and take appropriate measures to stay safe during expected heatwave.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities concerned had been directed to ensure preparedness for anticipated heatwave. He informed that Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi, Hassan Waqar Cheema had directed the authorities concerned to take all possible steps to ensure preparedness and safety in light of the anticipated heat wave in Rawalpindi district.

He said that the district administration Rawalpindi had decided to take practical measures to protect the citizens from heat stroke. Tents would be installed in different areas of the city to facilitate the citizens besides ensuring availability of fans and cold drinking water, he said.

Heat stroke camps would be set up at bus stands, Suzuki stops, Nawaz Sharif Park on Main Murree Road, Kutchery Chowk, Raja Bazar, Saddar and other public areas, he informed.

The DC had directed the officers concerned to arrange duties of the officials of Municipal Corporation and Civil Defense in the camps, he said adding, the district administration officers were instructed that walks should be organized besides displaying banners to spread awareness among the citizens about the heat stroke precautionary measures. The government had reduced the timings of the schools due to the forecast of a heat wave, he informed. School hours for morning shift would be from 7 am to 11.30 am while the evening shift would be from 3:30 PM to 6:30 PM, he added. The schools had also been directed to provide working fans, ensure the availability of water coolers and ensure that no student is made to sit in the open during the summer.