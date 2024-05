Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Qazi Faez Isa has deposited a pen gifted by the Muslim World League to him to the Toshakhana (state repository), says media reports.



The pen titled Bab-e-Kaaba has been put in the Supreme Court museum after getting approval from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The CJP's secretary had written a letter to Cabinet Division's secretary in this regard.

The chief justice got the gift from the non-government organisation.