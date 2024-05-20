‘Clinic on Wheels’ plan providing modern health amenities to people: Kh Asif

SIALKOT - Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif has said that the “Clinic on Wheels” programme is providing modern healthcare facilities to people at their doorsteps. He said this while addressing the inaugural ceremony of the Chief Minister Punjab Initiative “Clinic on Wheels” project in Sialkot here on Sunday. The ceremony was attended by Member Provincial Assemblies (MPAs) Muhammad Manshaullah Butt, Chaudhary Faisal Ikram, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain, Chief Officer (CO) Health Dr Rehan Azhar, Program In-charge “Clinic on Wheels” Sialkot District Dr. Muhammad Adnan besides local officials of the health department and field staff. Addressing the ceremony, Khawaja Muhammad Asif said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) believes in the politics of public service and the government is providing necessary healthcare and education facilities to people, especially women.

He said that the provision of modern healthcare facilities is government’s top priority. Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has given the gift of health to the people of Punjab by starting the “Clinic on Wheels” program. Health facilities will be available at the doorstep of people through the mobile clinic, he added. He said that the condition of the District Headquarters (DHQ) hospital is a matter of concern. “On the instructions of the Chief Minister, I will visit the DHQ hospital tomorrow and steps will be taken to improve its condition. Maryam Nawaz is taking initiatives by following in the footsteps of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Nawaz Sharif. Apart from dental, eye facilities, mammography facilities will also be available at the clinic,” he said.

“Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz will bring a pleasant change in the life of the common man through the clinic in South Punjab. Maryam Nawaz has laid the foundation of politics of service in three months. The focus of the Punjab government is on educational institutions, hospitals and roads. For development of Sialkot district, a feasibility report has been prepared for implementation of four important projects,” he added.

“The Sialkot Ring Road will be constructed in Sialkot by the provincial government which would link Wazirabad, Daska and Pasrur Road while work would soon start on the two-way construction project from Dharamkot to Sialkot by the federal government. Universities and colleges from the kutchery and the city will be shifted to Aimenabad Road. After their shifting, a park will be constructed on an area of 53 acres, and the general bus stand would be shifted outside the city, which would cost about Rs17 billion with the aim of making the city’s environment healthy,” he added.

He said that the traffic would be managed in the city. “The residents of Sialkot will be given an organized life system. A flyover will be constructed on Kashmir Road from Cantt to Kotli Bahram Chowk crossing. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif will soon lay the foundation stone of the IT Park. I am grateful to Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz for it,” he added.

He said that the district administration is diligently implementing the development projects. “When the government took over, the economy was in ICU and now it has started breathing. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has not laid a single brick of development work in the district. Political opponents want economic instability so that chaos spreads and their looting is held accountable,” he said and added that the future of Punjab and the country is in strong hands.

He said that power is being transferred to new generation in terms of political leadership and the country is being run by young generation.