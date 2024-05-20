CM Maryam for promoting trade ties with Japan

LAHORE - Japan Ambassador to Pakistan H.E. Mr. Wada Mitsuhiro called on Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Sunday. During the meeting, the prospects of strengthening trade, business and investment relations were discussed besides the exchange of cultural and educational delegations between Punjab and Japan. Moreover, the promotion of student-faculty programs between Punjab and Japan was also agreed in principle in the meeting.

“Punjab is emerging as a major consumer market. There are good investment opportunities for Japanese companies in Punjab,” said Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif in the meeting with the Japanese ambassador. She told the Japanese envoy that skilled young manpower of Punjab can perform unprecedentedly in Japanese institutions. Talking about cultural exchange, Madam chief minister said that people-to-people interaction between Punjab and Japan was indispensable for the development of bilateral relations. Ambassador Wada Mitsuhiro said that Japan attached great importance to its relations with Pakistan.”We are determined to collaborate with the Punjab government for the development of technology”, he added. Wada Mitsuhiro apprised the chief minister that eleven Pakistani students were studying in Japan on MEXT scholarships for Masters/PhD degrees while a anumber of Japanese projects were ongoing for public welfare in Pakistan.