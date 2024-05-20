CTI demands restoration of carpet training, production centres across province

LAHORE - The Carpet Training Institute (CTI) Chairman Ejazur Rehman demanded the government to provide support in the revival of the hand-woven carpet industry, saying that the model of establishing carpet training and production centres across the province should be restored which will provide proper training to the skilled people associated with this industry and facilities to the manufacturers.

“In the past, the carpet sector has been one of the main export sectors of Pakistan, but during the last decade, Pakistan’s carpet exports have seen a sharp decline,” he expressed these views while addressing the review meeting at the Carpet Training Institute.

Ejazur Rehman said that Pakistan’s representation in international exhibitions is negligible due to which our products are not properly advertised and export orders are not received. “On the contrary, exporters from other countries, including traditional competitors, are given support at the government level to participate in international exhibitions, which they take full advantage of,” he said, adding that if a permanent carpet street is established, the demand for Pakistani carpets in the international market may increase.

He said that 80 percent of the carpet industry is in Punjab, in the 70s and 80s, more than 80 carpet training and production centres were working in each tehsil headquarters of Punjab under the control of Punjab Small Industries Corporation and there is a demand that the provincial government should restore this model.

He said to overcome the shortage of production of carpets, carpet washing, finishing, designing, training institutes, weaving and common facilities centres should be established especially in Lahore and Bahawalpur to provide all facilities under one roof and this move will definitely help revive the ailing industry.

He said that the institute is working to introduce new ideas and for this the trend of foreign buyers of handmade carpets is being kept in view. The government is requested to provide a special package in the budget of the next fiscal year to protect the export sectors, especially the hand-woven carpet industry, so that the skilled workers associated with it can be patronised.