Monday, May 20, 2024
DIG pins badges on 52 promoted police officials

APP
May 20, 2024
Karachi

HYDERABAD   -   DIG Hyderabad Tariq Razzak Dharejo pinned promotion badges to 52 promoted police officials at a ceremony at his office here on Saturday.

The police spokesman informed that 21 Sub-Inspectors from Hyderabad, 8 from Matiari, 7 from Tando Allahyar, 4 each from Thatta and Badin, 3 from Jamshoro, 2 from Dadu and one from Tando Muhammad Khan districts have been promoted to the next rank. Speaking on the occasion the DIG congratulated the promoted cops and expressed hope that they would discharge their obligations with utmost responsibility and dedication. The DIG asked the officials to pace up action against crimes once they assume their new postings.

DC reviews arrangements made for Heatwave

The newly appointed Deputy Commissioner of Hyderabad Zain-ul-Aabdeen Memon has assumed the charge of his office on Sunday. According to a handout issued by District Information office, Deputy Commissioner after issuance of heatwave alert by Metrelogical department visited Civil Hospital and Taluka Hospital Qasimabad and reviewed arrangements made for heat wave.

Sindh govt postpones intermediate exams in view of heatwave

He directed concerned officers to educate people about the intensity of heat wave so that maximum people could be protected from heatstroke.

DC also instructed to establish heatwave wards in the hospitals besides arranging cold water points at prominent places of city. The Management of Civil Hospital and Taluka Hospital Qasimabad gave briefing to DC about Heatwave.

APP

