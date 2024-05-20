Monday, May 20, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

DPM discusses bilateral ties with Saudi FM

DPM discusses bilateral ties with Saudi FM
May 20, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

Islamabad    -  Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar held a telephone discussion yesterday with Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The two leaders discussed the robust bilateral relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, exploring various avenues for further strengthening cooperation across multiple sectors. This dialogue underscored the profound and enduring partnership between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. They reviewed preparations for the visit of the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Al Saud to Pakistan. Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar underlined that people of Pakistan are eagerly looking forward to the visit of His Royal Highness at a mutually agreed date. The ministers also discussed the grave situation in Gaza and other pressing regional and global developments of mutual concern. The two sides reaffirmed dedication to fostering peace and stability in the region through collaborative efforts and dialogue.

CM Maryam for promoting trade ties with Japan

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1716093539.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024