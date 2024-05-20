Dr MS Turab Hussain appointed Aitchison College principal

Dr MS Turab Hussain has been appointed as Aitchison College principal.

A meeting of the Board of Governors of Aitchison College was held on Sunday which was chaired by Punjab Governor Sardar Salim Haider Khan. The meeting was also attended by Ali Ayaz Sadiq, Mustafa Ramday, Ali Pervaiz Malik, and Khawaja Hassaan.

The Board of Governors approved the appointment of Dr SM Turab Hussain as the Principal of Aitchison College.

Dr Turab Hussain is an Associate Professor at the Mushtaq Ahmad Gurmani School of LUMS. The seat fell vacant since the resignation of the former principal Michael A Thompson.

On March 26, former principal Michael A Thompson tendered his resignation, citing nepotism and political interference as the reasons behind his decision.

The Australian educator's extreme step appeared to had been triggered by Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman's move to waive the tuition fees for the sons of PML-N leader Ahad Cheema.

According to media reports, Cheema's wife had appealed to the Punjab governor to exempt her sons' fees. Subsequently, the governor issued an order granting a three-year waiver on their fees.

“Politics and nepotism have no place in schools,” Thompson had written in a letter issued to the college staff.