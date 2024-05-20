Energy Taxes: A Heavy Burden

The recent hike in energy taxes has imposed a significant burden on the common citizen, who is already struggling to make ends meet. This move contradicts the government’s own goals of promoting sustainable energy. While the government’s intention to increase revenue and reduce the fiscal deficit is understandable, it is crucial to consider the long-term effects of such a policy on the economy and the general public. The increased cost of energy will not only lead to higher production costs for industries but also inflate the prices of essential commodities, further exacerbating the issue of inflation.

While the world is embracing renewable energy sources to combat the energy crisis, our government’s stance on energy taxes is not only perplexing but also counterproductive. Moreover, the policy fails to address the root causes of the energy crisis, such as the circular debt and the lack of investment in renewable energy sources. Instead of relying on taxing the citizens, the government should focus on implementing sustainable solutions to ensure a stable energy supply.

I urge the government to reconsider its policy on energy taxes and explore alternative solutions that prioritize the welfare of the people and the growth of the economy.

SUFYAN KHAN,

Karachi.