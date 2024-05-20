FESCO completes Rs308m projects, electrifies 74 villages in April

FAISALABAD - Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has completed various projects of Rs.308.407 million during April 2024 besides electrifying 74 villages last month. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Engineer Muhammad Amir in a statement here on Sunday said that FESCO spent Rs.139 million on electrification of 74 villages in 8 districts of its region. He said that 26 villages were electrified in Faisalabad at Rs.40.754 million, 15 villages in Jhang at Rs.30.280 million, 14 villages in Sargodha at Rs.26.485 million and 19 villages in Mianwali at Rs.33.341 million. He said that the company also expended Rs.87.209 million on the completion of 2 HT proposals whereas 61 LT proposals were completed at an estimated cost of Rs.81.257 million.

He said that Rs.22.839 million was spent on completion of 20 LT proposals in Faisalabad, Rs.28.009 million on 21 LT proposals in Jhang, Rs.12.641 million on 10 proposals in Sargodha and Rs.17.768 million on completion of 10 LT proposals in Mianwali. Similarly, one HT proposal was completed in Faisalabad at Rs.44.571 million while Rs.42.638 million was spent on completion of one HT proposal in Sargodha. The FESCO Chief appreciated the performance of the Construction Department of the company and said that more development projects would be undertaken soon for improving quality of service to facilitate the consumers at maximum extent.