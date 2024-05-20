Five people hurt in road mishap

MULTAN - At least five persons including two women sustained injuries as two cars and a motorcycle collided near Jhok hotel Bosan road on Saturday night.

According to Rescue officials, they received a call about collision of two cars and a motorcycle near Jhok hotel Bosan road. A car was also overturned after collision. As a result, five persons named Naveed, Haq Nawaz, Qaisar, Nasreen and Zohra Mai.

The injured were shifted to Nishtar Hospital after providing first aid. The local police is interrogating into the incident.

127 power pilferers netted in South Punjab

The operation against power pilferers was underway as 127 power pilferers were caught while stealing electricity in a day across South Punjab.

The operation was conducted under the directions of Chief Executive Officer MEPCO Engineer Rana Muhammad Ayub Khan.

A fine sum of over Rs 5.7 million was imposed on power pilferers and near about Rs six lac was recovered. Cases were also registered against 95 power pilferers with different police stations.

SNGPL disconnects three more connections over tempering

The Task Force of Sui Northern Gas Pipe Lines Limited (SNGPL) on Sunday disconnected three more connections over pilfering gas through tempering metres during its ongoing operation.

The gas meter of a consumer was disconnected for being reversed. Similarly, four consumers were found involved in supplying gas to more than one house and their extensions were disconnected.

A consumer meter was disconnected due to extension in Lasani colony. The in-charge Task Force said that commercial consumers were being checked in the morning and evening time and consumers whose consumption is lower than last year are being specially monitored. He said that the gas pilferers would be dealt with strictly.