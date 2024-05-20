Govt taking steps to overcome power theft: Leghari

Federal Minister for Power Division Awais Leghari said on Sunday the government had been taking bold steps to overcome the power theft.

He said the country’s economy has been taking a major hit due to the unstoppable and widespread power theft.

In a joint presser with State Minister Ali Parvez Malik, Laghari highlighted the myriad challenges faced by the country and a possible set of solutions to steer the country out of crisis.

He highlighted that the PML-N has also reformed the power crisis by adopting revolutionary reforms and it would also adopt a similar set of strategy.



The minister mentioned that the power theft has been responsible for losses of billions of rupees therefore, the government has been pursuing reforms in this regard.

On the solar energy, he said the incumbent government was in favour to increase the outreach of this sector.

Responding to the KP CM’s recent remarks, he said in one province, the electricity issue has been politicized instead of undertaking the reforms in the energy sector.