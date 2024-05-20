Graft probe against eight officials begins

DADU - The Anti-Corruption Establis-hment, Jamshoro, launched probe against four executive engineers and four sub-engineers of the Education Works Department, Dadu, for releasing tenders for Rs90 million worth schemes during Feb 8 general election in violation of prescribed laws and laid down procedure. Jamshoro ACE’s deputy director Syed Ashraf Ali Shah started the investigation against the officials on the recommendation of the Sindh Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (SPPRA) chairman. He told media that the ACE suspected illegality in the tendering process and requested SPPRA chairman to have the tenders vetted. The authority’s head recorded statements of the officers concerned and then recommended to the ACE to launch investigation against them, he said.

