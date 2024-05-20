IHC summons interior, defence secretaries in poet Ahmed Farhad case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has summoned interior and defence secretaries in a case related to disappearance of poet Ahmed Farhar.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani heard the case while Iman Mazari represented the Farhad’s wife, who is the petitioner in it. Representatives of Ministry of Defence and other authorities also attended the hearing.

During the hearing, Mazari informed court that her client received an anonymous WhatsApp call wherein she was told that her husband would return home in a week if she withdraws the petition. “It is clearly forced disappearance as ransom was demanded if he is kidnapped”.

Justice Kayani remarked that the abducted person must be recovered at any cost. He also warned of issuing arrest warrants for secretary defence if he fails to appear before court.

Later, the high court took a short break. A representative of the defence ministry appeared before Justice Kayani after the break and informed that Farhad was not in custody of the Inter Services Intelligence (ISI). He added that the spy agency has rejected the allegations.

At which, the IHC judge remarked that the institutions are expressing their failure, adding: “Now the matter has gone beyond their jurisdictions”

He also sought a written report from the defence secretary and ordered him and secretary interior to appear in court.

Justice Kayani said this was not a simple and easy matter, adding that an example has to be set in this case.

He said messages are being sent to the family but on the hand they are denying that the person was not in their custody.

Later, the high court adjourned the case till May 21.