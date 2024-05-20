ILTC Pakistan hosts exhibition matches at new tennis courts in Gujranwala

LAHORE - The International Lawn Tennis Club (ILTC) Pakistan organized a series of exhibition matches at the newly constructed tennis courts in City Housing Gujranwala.

Recently elected President of ILTC Pakistan Mr. Shafat Ahmad, in collaboration with the Divisional Lawn Tennis Association of Gujranwala and City Housing Gujranwala, conducted the exhibition tennis matches, which attracted a large crowd, including men, women and children, who gathered to enjoy matches featuring notable players such as former Davis Cup player Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz), former Secretary General and Senior Vice President of the Pakistan Tennis Federation Col (R) Asif Dar, veteran players Brig (R) Naeem Dar (Sitara-e-Imtiaz), Mr Waqar Ahmad and Mr Sohail Malik.

The spectators appreciated the physical fitness and tennis skills of the veteran players, while the enthusiasm shown by children towards the game was particularly noted.

Brig (R) Naeem Dar, Chief Executive of City Housing, assured that such sporting activities would continue to be supported, extending to other games as well. Col (R) Asif Dar, senior member of the International Lawn Tennis Club of Pakistan, pledged to organize more tennis events for all age groups under the club’s umbrella.

The event concluded with the awarding of trophies to the players and medals to the participating children, celebrating their interest and involvement in the sport.