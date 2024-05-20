Imran Khan condoles Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's death

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former prime minister Imran Khan expressed his condolences on the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian in a helicopter crash.

In a statement issued on Monday, Imran Khan said he was deeply saddened to hear about the deaths of President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian in the helicopter crash. President Ebrahim Raisi led his country's resolute support for the suffering Palestinian people, he added.

The PTI founder said, "We extend our condolences to the leadership and people of the Islamic Republic of Iran. In this moment of grief and trial, we stand with Iran and its people."

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his foreign minister were killed in a helicopter crash in mountainous terrain and icy weather, an Iranian official said on Monday, after search teams located the wreckage in East Azerbaijan province.

"President Raisi, the foreign minister and all the passengers in the helicopter were killed in the crash," the senior Iranian official told Reuters, asking not to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter.

Later, the development was confirmed by Vice President Mohsen Mansouri in a statement on social media and on state television.