JI decides for agitation against Sindh Cooperative Department

KARACHI - The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi has decided to stage protest demonstrations against the Sindh Cooperative Societies Department over plundering and using nefarious tactics, including FIRs against innocent people as a representative delegation of the affected people visited Idara Noor-e-Haq.

JI Karachi Public Aid Committee head Saifuddin Advocate has also paid a rich tribute to MPA Muhammad Farooq for tabling a resolution, seeking action against the Sindh Cooperative Department.

The JI MPA submitted a resolution in the assembly, seeking a joint committee, comprising sitting judges and members of the provincial assembly, to investigate a boiling scandal, involving newly appointed administrators with unlimited powers and reports of plundering and illegal practices. A delegation of the affected people on the other day approached the Public Aid Committee at Idara Noor-e-Haq, the JI Karachi headquarters. JI Karachi Public Aid Committee deputy head Syed Qutob Ahmed assured the delegation that the JI will not tolerate corruption and fake FIRs against Karachiites. He said that the appointment of illegal administrators in the name of ensuring implementation of standard operating procedures was tantamount to capturing residential societies. The reports have been emerging for quite some time that tens of millions of rupees have been syphoning from the accounts of societies, he said.

The JI leader further said that the form 47 regime has issued a license to Pakistan People Party for corruption and the JI will not spare the corrupts, neither the form 47 government.