Jinnah stadium’s floodlights fail to meet standards, PFF Informs PSB before Saudi Arabia fixture

Hosting Saudi Arabia in Pakistan for the June 6 match is again in jeopardy as the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalisation Committee (NC) has raised serious concerns about the floodlights at Jinnah Stadium in Islamabad, potentially jeopardizing the venue's ability to host next month's FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifying match against Saudi Arabia.

According to the sources, the PFF team concluded that the floodlights at the stadium do not meet FIFA and AFC specifications. The report highlighted inconsistencies in lighting, particularly around the goalposts, posing significant issues for international standards required for such a crucial match.

The PFF promptly informed the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) of the deficiencies through official correspondence, urging immediate remedial measures. However, the NC expressed disappointment that no substantial improvements have been made, leaving the lighting situation unchanged.

The PFF has urged the PSB to address the lighting inadequacies promptly and provide a plan of action. The football federation needs to update FIFA and AFC on the progress to ensure the match can proceed as scheduled in Islamabad.