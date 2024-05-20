KP CM expresses satisfaction over steps to protect Pakistani students

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has sent a message to the Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan in Pakistan and expressed satisfaction over the timely measures taken by the Kyrgyz government to protect Pakistani students.

The timely and effective measures taken by the Kyrgyz government to protect the students are commendable, Ali Amin Gandapur said.

The timely actions of the Kyrgyz government proved helpful in saving the students from further harm and comforting their parents, KP CM said.

“In this difficult time, the leadership role of the Kyrgyz government has been very helpful in normalising the situation and giving the students a sense of security,” Gandapur said.

“We are grateful to the Kyrgyz government for ensuring the safety of our students,” the CM said.

“However, these incidents caused mental stress and suffering for the students and their families,” Ali Amin Gandapur said. The safe return of these students to their homes is very important, the CM added.

He said, “For the safe return of these students, a telephonic conversation has been held with the Pakistani ambassador in Kyrgyzstan.”

“The KP government will provide all necessary support and facilities for this purpose,” Gandapur said.

“The KP government is ready to bear all the expenses for the return of these students,” the CM further added.

“The safe repatriation of the students is a shared responsibility that requires your continued and focused efforts,” Gandapur told the Kyrgyzstan Ambassador.

“I am sure that with your cooperation and efforts, the timely and safe return of the students will be possible,” KP CM said.