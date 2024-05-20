Lahore Polo Club hosts Oppo Night Polo Event

LAHORE - A night polo event was successfully organised in a collaborative effort between the Lahore Polo Club and OPPO Mobile Pakistan. The announcement was made during a press conference held here at the Lahore Polo Club, which saw the attendance of OPPO CEO George Long, OPPO Product Director Vincent Leung, Lahore Polo Club President Malik Azam Hayat Noon, Executive Committee members, OPPO Brand Manager Khiza, and a significant number of players. LPC President Azam Hayat Noon expressed his gratitude towards OPPO for their support in making the event possible. “Lahore Polo Club has a rich history of organizing top-notch events for the spirited people of Lahore. We are thankful to OPPO for their collaboration,” he said. He also extended his appreciation to OPPO CEO George Long for attending the event from afar. “OPPO Mobile is one of the leading companies in the world, and we are pleased to have their support,” he added. OPPO CEO George Long expressed his enthusiasm for supporting sports in Pakistan. “We are delighted to support sports in Pakistan. Polo is a fantastic sport with significant interest, and as OPPO, we will continue to sponsor such events,” he said. Event manager Faisal Khan, a polo player himself, shared insights about the tournament, mentioning that it featured 12 teams, with the two best teams competing in the final. “Such positive activities attract a large number of spectators to watch the matches,” he asserted.