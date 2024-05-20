MQM-P calls meeting to discuss ‘budget proposals’

KARACHI - The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has summoned an emergency meeting to discuss budget proposals ahead of federal budget 2024. The meeting will focus on development schemes for Karachi and Hyderabad. MQM-P will present its proposals for increased funding for the cities, including for education, health, and law and order, sources added. The meeting will also discuss the Safe City project and transportation budget, with MQM-P seeking to increase funding for these initiatives. Former Finance Minister Sardar Ahmed has also been invited to the meeting, where he will share his views on the budget and development schemes. The Pakistan government will likely present its federal budget for the next fiscal year 2024-25 on June 7, with an estimated total expenditure of Rs 16,700 billion.

The government will present the budget 2024 with one eye on precarious economic conditions and the other on 24th ‘longer and larger’ bailout programme of International Monetary Fund (IMF).