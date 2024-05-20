Murad Ali Shah to continue as chief minister

Provincial Minister Nasir Hussain Shah has clarified that Murad Ali Shah will continue as chief minister.

Speaking in the Sindh Assembly on Monday, Nasir Shah said that the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) achieved success in the last general elections due to the efforts of Murad Ali Shah.

Talking about reshuffling in the ministries, he said that the decision was taken by the leadership. He said that the new people would also get opportunity.

Nasir Hussain Shah said that the loadshedding should be controlled during the hot weather.

He further said that the Sindh government led by CM Murad Ali Shah is saddened by the death of the Iranian president and foreign minister.