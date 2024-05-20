Monday, May 20, 2024
NA-148 Multan: PPP’s Ali Qasim Gilani wins by-election
Web Desk
10:38 AM | May 20, 2024
Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) candidate Syed Ali Qasim Gilani emerged victorious in the NA-148 by-election, according to the unofficial and unconfirmed results.

The by-election for the National Assembly seat in Multan was held on Sunday, featuring a fierce contest between PPP’s Ali Qasim Gilani and Barrister Taimur Altaf Malik, the candidate backed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Sunni Ittehad Council.

According to unofficial and unofficial results from all 275 polling stations, Ali Qasim Gilani secured 85,850 votes, while his opponent, Barrister Taimur Altaf Malik, garnered 53,449 votes.

Following the announcement of unofficial results, PPP workers danced to the beat outside Gilani House in Multan to express their happiness.

Eight candidates belonging to various political parties were on the run to win the seat vacated following the resignation of Senator Yousuf Raza Gilani who took oath as the Senate Chairman.

China invested in Pakistan in difficult times: Ahsan Iqbal

The total number of registered voters, according to the Election Commission of Pakistan stands at 213,333, with 111,639 male voters and 101,694 female voters.

The constituency, previously labelled as NA-154 Multan-I in the 2018 election delimitations was re-designated as NA-148 Multan-I.

A comparison of the electoral rolls reveals a reduction of 171,900 votes in 2024 compared to 2018.

 
 
 

