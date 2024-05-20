Monday, May 20, 2024
Nimra Khan, Indian singer Manj Musik to jointly release Punjabi song 'Kali Kali'

Web Desk
1:42 AM | May 20, 2024
Lifestyle & Entertainment

Actor Nimra Khan has announced dropping her first Punjab song with British-Indian singer Manj Musik.

She revealed that the title of her song will be "Kali Kali" and announced that the music video is ready.

She is eagerly awaiting the release of her new music video with British-Indian singer Manj Musik.

Sharing a video message on Instagram, Nimra Khan informed her fans that this would be her first Punjabi song.

The announcement for this new music video was made by Nimra Khan in November last year, and fans have been eagerly anticipating its release.

