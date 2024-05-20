Monday, May 20, 2024
No compromise on provision of quality facilities to pilgrims: Minister

Agencies
May 20, 2024
Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -   Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Chaudhry Salik Hussain Sunday assured that no compromise will be made on provision of best possible facilities of food, accommodation, cleanliness, transport and healthcare to Pakistani pilgrims during this year’s hajj.

“This year’s Hajj would be exemplary for Pakistani pilgrims, offering facilities that were not available in the past”, he said in an interview with PTV news channel. He mentioned that accommodations, meals, and transportation, along with all basic necessities, had been standardized.

Minister said that the strict monitoring system would also be adopted and effective round the clock. “Apart from the food flavor, food cleanliness and safety are also essential to keep in mind while serving the hajjis. Hence, our monitoring will encompass food preparation until the distribution processes,” he remarked. An online app has been launched to train pilgrims from Pakistan to Hajj e Baitullah and provide them guidance for every step, he said. The Minister said a complaint management system is also part of the app to resolve the complaints of the pilgrims immediately. The camps in Mina and Arafat will be provided with all services including three times meals, water, soft drinks, hot drinks, a medical doctor, security guards and round the clock cleaning, he added.

It is to mention here that this year the government has introduced reduction in Hajj expenses with enhanced facilities  as compared to previous years, he noted.

Agencies

