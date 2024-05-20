Monday, May 20, 2024
Pakistan, Australia agree to expand military-to-military cooperation

Web Desk
12:45 AM | May 20, 2024
National

 The chief of defence forces of Australia General Angus J. Campbell paid a visit to Army Chief Gen Asim Munir in Rawalpindi on Sunday.

They engaged in discussions on matters of bilateral professional interest, with a particular focus on the global and regional security environment and cooperation between the two armed forces.

Both parties expressed mutual desire to further expand military-to-military cooperation.

The Australian chief of defence forces expressed his admiration for the high professional standards maintained by the Pakistan armed forces, their notable achievements in the fight against terrorism, and their continued efforts to promote regional peace and stability.

