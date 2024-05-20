Pakistan, Turkiye agree to increase bilateral trade to $5bn

Pakistan and Turkiye have decided to take the volume of their bilateral trade to $5 billion.

The understanding came at delegation-level talks between the two countries in Islamabad today.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar represented the Pakistani delegation while the Turkish side was led by its Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

According to the statement issued by MoFA, the two sides reviewed progress on bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on regional and international matters of mutual interest.

Later addressing a joint news conference along with the Turkish Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar said the two countries are also planning to hold the next session of Pakistan Turkiye High Level Strategic Cooperation Council in the near future.

The deputy prime minister said there is also a history of Pakistan-Turkiye collaboration on defense related projects.

“We are working on various joint ventures and continue to support each other to defend our territorial sovereignty and in the fight against terrorism,” Dar said.

He said the two countries have always supported each other on core issues and assisted during natural calamities.

Expressing his gratitude to Turkiye for its firm and consistent support to the oppressed people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Ishaq Dar said Pakistan will continue to support the legitimate struggle of the people of Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

Ishaq Dar said Pakistan and Turkiye are two countries but one nation. He said the heart to heart relationship between our two peoples exist prior to the establishment of Pakistan.

In his remarks, the Turkish Foreign Minister said Pakistan is our strategic partner and our cooperation supports the regional peace and stability. He said this is an unshakeable friendship and brotherhood rooted in history.

He said Turkiye stands by Pakistan in their fight against terrorism.

Describing his meeting with Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar as fruitful, the Turkish Foreign Minister said the two sides have taken a principle decision to strengthen their relations not only in trade but also in defense, investment, banking, science and technology.

The two Foreign Ministers also voiced serious concerns over the situation in Gaza. They emphasized for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and provision of humanitarian relief to the Palestinian people.