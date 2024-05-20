Pakistan, Turkiye pledge to boost bilateral trade by $5bn

Pakistan and Turkiye have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties, particularly in the economic sphere.

During a joint conference held with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar emphasised the enduring strength of the strategic relationship between the two countries.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan echoed this sentiment, underscoring the shared dedication of Pakistan and Turkiye in combating Islamophobia and fostering mutual prosperity.

He announced ambitious plans to elevate bilateral trade to a remarkable $5 billion, reflecting the mutual determination to deepen economic cooperation.

Both nations reiterated their longstanding collaboration in defence and other crucial sectors.

Fidan extended condolences on behalf of Turkiye for the tragic loss of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and others in a recent helicopter crash, expressing solidarity with the people of Iran during this difficult time.

The discussions also delved into pressing regional issues, including the situation in Afghanistan and Gaza.

Both Pakistan and Turkiye condemned the atrocities committed by Israel and advocated for a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

Fidan stressed the importance of leveraging diplomatic channels to address the Gaza crisis effectively.

Notably, both states reiterated their staunch opposition to extending military and political support to Israel and emphasised the need for a two-state solution to the Gaza crisis.

Fidan emphasised that recognition of Palestine was integral to achieving justice in the region, urging the international community to learn from past mistakes and stand against violations of human rights.