Pakistani students bound to their rooms in Kyrgyzstan 

Attock - A very calm and peaceful environment had turned into violent agitations and protests against the international students when we woke up on Saturday morning. The reason was that some drunk local youth had harassed some female students of Egypt origin. The drunk were beaten by the male students which resulted into vast level agitation against international students . A medical student studying in Altamimi University Bishkek narrated this while talking talking to this journalist on mobile phone but wished anonymity.

He said that almost one lac international students including more than ten thousand Pakistanis are studying there in different universities. All the universities have been closed for an indefinite period and the authorities have directed students to leave the area as soon as possible and proceed back to their countries of origin. Now the universities will conduct online classes, he added. He while narrating the ordeal said that the miscreants entered the apartments where the international students were staying, manhandled and injured them creating a sense of insecurity but no law enforcement agencies tried to control the situation. These miscreants were blaming their govt for allowing international students to Bishkek for the sake of dollars as these students were utilising the resources of Kyrghistan. He said approximately one lac international students belonging to Pakistan, India, Bangladesh and other countries are studying here in different medical universities seeking medical education. The locals in normal days also don’t like international students what to talk about the prevailing situation. He said the students living in rented buildings are being asked by the owners to vacate the area as soon as possible as the miscreants have damaged many buildings where international students are residing. The student further said that now they were bound to their rooms and flats and trying to avail any flight available but when they will get seat is not known. While replying different questions about the arrangements made by Pakistani embassy, he said, no one contacted them. He said it is good that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced that Pakistani students will travel back to Pakistan at govt expense ‘but how’ is yet a question mark. In reply to another question, he advised the Pakistani students who to get medical education from Kyrgyzstan said that they must not come to this country as the people of this country don’t treat people well, drugs are available easily and other social evils also prevail here rather give priority to China where there are no drugs and no other social evils.