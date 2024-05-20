The Green Revolution, a series of technological advancements in agriculture that occurred in the mid-20th century, revolutionized global food production. Through the introduction of high-yielding crop varieties, synthetic fertilizers, and pesticides, the Green Revolution significantly increased agricultural productivity, alleviating hunger and poverty for millions worldwide. However, it also brought environmental and social challenges. Intensive monoculture farming practices led to soil degradation, water pollution, loss of biodiversity, and dependency on chemical inputs. Moreover, the benefits of the Green Revolution were not equitably distributed, exacerbating disparities between wealthy and poor nations and contributing to social and economic inequalities.