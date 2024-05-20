Peoples Party’s Qasim Gilani leads NA-148 Multan by-election

MULTAN - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidate Syed Ali Qasim Gilani was leading in NA-148 (Multan) by-elections with a big margin as the last reports came in.

As per the unofficial and unconfirmed results, PPP candidate Syed Ali Qasim Gilani was leading with over 80,000 votes while Sunni Ittehad Council candidate Taimur Malik Altaf Mahay was behind with over 50,000 votes with just seven percent results were yet to come.

Earlier, polling process for by-polls in NA-148 ended peacefully.

The polling held amid tight security arrangements at 8 am and continued until 5 pm. Supporters of different political parties, including the Pakistan People Party, Sunni Ittehad Council, Jamat-e-Islami, and Tehreek-e-Labaik, visited different camps organized near polling stations for the facilitation of the voters.

The citizens faced the brunt of severe weather, as the temperature was hovering over 40 degrees Celsius. The workers of different political parties were also found serving chilled water and possible shelter under temporary shades to the voters.

However, a tough contest was seen between PPP candidate Syed Ali Qasim Gilani and Sunni Ittehad Council’s Taimur Malik Altaf Mahay. The National Assembly seat became vacant after Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani assumed charge of the Senate.

In the general elections, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani defeated Malik Taimur Altaf Mahay by a narrow margin. However, once again, tough competition was being expected between Ali Qasim Gilani, the son of Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, and Malik Taimur Altaf Mahay. About 444,000 voters were eleigible to cast their votes in the by-elections. Out of 275 polling stations, 69 were termed sensitive polling stations. CCTV cameras were also installed at these polling stations.