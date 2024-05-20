PML-N govt’s policies will lead country towards economic progress: Minister

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Industries, Production and Food Security Rana Tanveer Hussain Sunday said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz-led government’s wide-ranging reforms and economic-friendly policies of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will help to lead the country towards economic development. Talking to a private news channel, he said, “PML-N-led government is committed to reduce inflation and we believe that the country under the leadership of Prime Minister is heading towards the right direction.” He said that PML-N leadership always committed to serve the poor segments of society, adding, we have been struggling to uplift the economy and take the country to the path of progres. “We believe that social justice, political stability and supremacy of law is imperative for progress and prosperity of the country”, he added. Replying to a question, he said that the incumbent government is also committed to encourage the neighboring countries to exploit favorable and business-friendly atmosphere in Pakistan. He said that Pakistan has capacity to attract all the foreign investments in different sectors to boost the economy and gradually the country will emerge as an economic power in the world. To another question, he said Pakistan is in dire need of political and economic stability at this point of time, adding, all the political parties must have to develop a mutual consensus on national interests.