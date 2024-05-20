Police directed to intensify efforts to check crimes

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - Superintendent of Police (SP) City Dera Tayyab Jan directed the Saddar Circle police to intensify efforts for controlling crimes and resolving pending cases.

The SP City issued these directions while chairing a meeting which was also attended by SDPO Saddar Circle Imran Ullah Khattak, SHO Dera Town, Incharge Investigation Dera Town and other officials concerned.

Performance of all police stations in the circle was thoroughly reviewed in the meeting and SP Tayyab Jan issued clear directives for the early arrest of suspects involved in serious cases and proclaimed offenders.

He said the pending cases should also be resolved at the earliest and all available resources should be made to control crime in the area.

The SP was briefed in detail about the progress over different cases and he expressed satisfaction on it.

He also urged the policemen to intensify their operations against drug trafficking to wipe out the menace from society.