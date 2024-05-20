Police rescue chained girl in Mansehra raid

Mansehra - Authorities reported rescue of a 19-year-old girl from being killed by her family in an alleged honour-related incident in the Bajna Shar area of the district here on Sunday.

“We recovered the girl, who was chained in a room, before her family could kill her over suspicions of a relationship with a boy,” stated District Police Officer Shafiullah Gandapur on Sunday.

A police team raided a house within the Khaki Police Station jurisdiction, finding the girl chained to a pillar. They arrested her father Azizur Rehman and her uncle Mohammad Sajid.

The girl was taken to a local court under heavy security and subsequently placed in Darul Aman for protective custody. The court sent the accused to jail on judicial remand.

“My family intended to kill me and the boy. My uncle gave me a cellphone to lure the boy to my home, but I called the police for help instead,” the girl stated in the FIR. “I was chained to a pillar and would have been killed if the police hadn’t rescued me.”

The DPO also noted that Mohammad Hammad, identified as the girl’s brother, had tortured her and made death threats.

The police have registered a case under sections 342, 506, 109, 34, and 337-AI of the Pakistan Penal Code and are conducting raids to apprehend Hammad, who remains at large.