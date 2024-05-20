President, PM concerned over Iranian President's helicopter incident

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that he heard the distressing news from Iran regarding Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's helicopter and waiting with great anxiety for good news that all is well.

In a post on X, he said our prayers and best wishes are with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and the entire Iranian nation.

Meanwhile, President Asif Ali Zardari has said that he is deeply concerned to hear news about the helicopter incident carrying the Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Iranian Foreign Minister and others.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, he expressed heartfelt prayers and good wishes for the wellbeing and safety of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi so that he may continue to serve the Iranian nation.

There are reports about crash of helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

According to official news agency of Iran, IRNA, President Raisi was returning after inaugurating a dam on Iran's border with Azerbaijan when his helicopter crashed upon landing in Varzaqan region.

Iran's Red Crescent Society has dispatched more groups to help locate the site.