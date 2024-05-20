Project launched to rehabilitate 10 schemes in Swat

Peshawar - A project has been launched in Swat under which 10 flood-hit community-based infrastructure schemes would be rehabilitated.

Titled ‘Support to Flood-affected Communities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,’ the Big Heart Foundation (TBHF)-funded project is being implemented by the Sarhad Rural Support Programme (SRSP).

“The 10-month $150,000 project is expected to end in October. And 10- community projects are being rehabilitated which will benefit approximately 1,500 households with a total coverage of 11,250 affected individuals,” said an official. He said the project had been conceived to support communities and areas affected by the floods in 2022.

“And its implementation coincides with the current situation where heavy rainfall is causing problems. The implementation of the project is, therefore, timely and relevant,” said the official.

Based on damage assessment, the infrastructure schemes include drinking water, link roads, suspension bridges, protection structures, sanitation, and irrigation channels.

“The project will also increase the economic resilience of the community to climate change,” said the official, adding that the local community members would be rigorously involved in the implementation of the project through SRSP’s social mobilisation strategy and community-driven approach.

TBHF is one of those few funding foundations providing generous support to the poor and underprivileged communities affected by the 2022 floods in Pakistan.

“This collaboration among the TBHF, SRSP and local communities is expected to be a remarkable venture to restore and enhance the living standards of the flood-affected people in district Swat,” said the official.