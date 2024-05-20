Punjab's policies hurt wheat farmers: Asad Qaiser

Former National Assembly speaker and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf senior leader Asad Qaiser said Punjab Chief Minister Martyam Nawaz's biased policies hurt the farmers.



He reacted to what he called widespread rumours about the Punjab government’s decision to ban the transport of wheat mentioning that it would cause significant losses as the farmers of the province relied a great deal on the wheat crop.

The former speaker said nothing conclusive had come out of the wheat inquiry as many influential figures were involved in the scandal.

The PTI leader further said the Punjab CM might have some mental illness as she has been adorning the official uniforms one after the other.