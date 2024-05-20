Monday, May 20, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Punjab's policies hurt wheat farmers: Asad Qaiser

Punjab's policies hurt wheat farmers: Asad Qaiser
Web Desk
1:08 AM | May 20, 2024
National

Former National Assembly speaker and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf senior leader Asad Qaiser said Punjab Chief Minister Martyam Nawaz's biased policies hurt the farmers.

He reacted to what he called widespread rumours about the Punjab government’s decision to ban the transport of wheat mentioning that it would cause significant losses as the farmers of the province relied a great deal on the wheat crop.

The former speaker said nothing conclusive had come out of the wheat inquiry as many influential figures were involved in the scandal.

The PTI leader further said the Punjab CM might have some mental illness as she has been adorning the official uniforms one after the other.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1716093539.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024