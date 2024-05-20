Regional Inter-District U19 Cricket Tournament 2024-25 from 23rd

LAHORE - The Regional Inter-District U19 One-Day Cricket Tournament 2024-25 for the Lahore Region is set to commence on May 23.

According to Lahore Region Cricket Association (LRCA) Manager Cricket Operations Abid Hussain, the competition will feature six teams, including East Zone Blues, East Zone Whites, North Zone Blues, North Zone Whites, West Zone Blues, and West Zone Whites. Each team will participate in five league matches throughout the tournament.

Abid Hussain further revealed that 120 players will represent the different teams. He also highlighted a significant contribution from LRCA President Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed, who has sponsored white kits for all the participating teams. “All the LRCA’s zonal heads, including Bilal Muqeet (East Zone), Ejaz Butt (North Zone) and Sardar Naushad Ahmad (West Zone), also appreciated Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed and his great services for Lahore cricket, which has benefited Pakistan cricket a lot and they hope under his dynamic leadership, Lahore’s cricket will further flourish.”

The zonal presidents also acknowledged his previous sponsorship of LRCA’s Under-13 and Under-16 cricket teams and the championships, which has greatly contributed to the revival of cricket in the underprivileged zones of Lahore, thanks to his personal efforts and merit-based criteria, which helped LRCA’s junior teams excel at national level.

Meanwhile, the officials, captains, and vice-captains for the six zonal teams have also been announced by LRCA. East Zone Blues team includes M Hammad Asif (captain), Umer Hayat (vice-captain), Ghulam Abbas (manager) and Shahid Ali Khan (coach). The East Zone Whites team consists of Nauman Khan (captain), Hamza Zahoor (vice-captain), Awais Sarwar (manager) and Asif Ashfaq (coach).

The North Zone Blues team comprises Waleed Zahid Bajwa (captain), Abdullah Asif (vice-captain), Rizwan Malik (manager) and Ashraf Ali (coach). The North Zone Whites team has Ch M Naveed (captain), Nohail Hassan (vice-captain), Malik Ata ur Rehman (manager) and Intikhab Alam Jr (coach). The West Zone Blues team includes Yahya Bin Abdul Rehman (captain), Saad Nadeem (vice-captain), Syed Abdul Rasheed (manager) and Fahad Masood (coach) while the West Zone Whites team consists of Ali Hassan Balcoh (captain), Syed Bilal Anjum (vice-captain), Afzaal Ahmed (manager) and Mujahid Jamshaid (coach).