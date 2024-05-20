RO filtration plant, Nimco factory owners arrested for direct theft

KARACHI - SSGC continued to make major inroads into gas theft cases through relentless targeted raids and prosecution in the court of law. In Quetta, an illegal domestic to commercial connection case was unearthed by the Counter Gas Theft Operations (CGTO), Customer Relation Department, Billing Department and Saryaab Zone teams along with SSGC Police, with a raid in ‘Aqua Hygiene RO Plant’ where the miscreants had deployed 11 domestic fake meters for power generation purpose. The Plant was engaged in water purification and production of plastic bottles. Owner Azam was arrested by the Police contingent and approximate claims are being raised.

CGTO and Recovery departments alongwith SSGC Police raided a Nimco factory in Baldia Town, Hub River Road, Karachi and found the culprit Muhammad Ashiq and his workers involved in using 22 KVA heavy generator for power generation through a fake metre. Ashiq was arrested by the SSGC Police. Total connecting load was estimated at 220 cubic feet per hour.

In Hyderabad, CGTO team raided a hostel where domestic connection was being used for running its kitchen and for power generation. Total connected load came to 320 cubic feet per hour. Metre and regulator were removed for testing / proving as per the company SOPs.

The theft control team of Customer Relations Department as well as zonal teams went full throttle against gas theft miscreants in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar area as well as in Larkana and Nawabshah region and removed more than 20 illegal connections from the households that had extended gas supply arrangement from existing metre and service points through rubber pipes. Theft claims are being raised by SSGC to recover the pilfered amount.