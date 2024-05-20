Saudi king to undergo tests due to ‘high temperature’: statement

Riyadh - Saudi Arabia’s King Salman is suffering from “high temperature” and joint pain and will undergo his second round of medical tests in less than a month, state media reported Sunday. The tests will take place at a clinic at the Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah, the Royal Court said in a statement published by the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA). King Salman “suffers from a high temperature and pain in the joints,” the statement said. “The treating medical team decided to conduct some tests to diagnose the health condition and to ensure his health.” Salman, 88, has been on the throne since 2015, though his son, Mohammed bin Salman, 38, was named crown prince in 2017 and acts as day-to-day ruler. The monarch’s health is rarely discussed, but the Royal Court disclosed in April that he had been admitted to King Faisal Specialist Hospital for “routine examinations”. He left the hospital later that day.