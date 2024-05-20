SBP to celebrate “Int’l Museum Day” on May 20

KARACHI - State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will celebrate International “International Museum Day” on Monday (May 20) with the theme of “Museums for Education and Research.” The objective of celebrating this day is to raise awareness about the fact that museums are an important means of cultural exchange, enrichment of culture and development of mutual mutual understanding, cooperation and well being among people. According to spokesman, “The SBP Museum & Art Gallery has planned an event wherein underprivileged students (class 4 to 8) from Zindagi Trust School have been invited to participate and learn the art of Pottery Making, Indigo Dye and Painting.” The event will commence at 10:00 a.m. and conclude at 1:00pm.

Culture Minister grieves over death of folk artist Faqir Roshan Jhatial

KARACHI (APP): The Sindh Minister for Culture, Tourism, Antiquities and Archives Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah has expressed his grief and sorrow over the death of famous folk artist Faqir Roshan Jhatial here on Sunday. He offered condolences to the bereaved family of the deceased and prayed for the departed soul.