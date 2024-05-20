Seizing Solar Power

The plummeting prices of solar panels have not only caused a surge of imports in Pakistan, but they have also presented an unprecedented opportunity for our nation. With the US also imposing steep tariffs on Chinese electric cars, semiconductors, and solar panels, Pakistan must strategically capitalize on this situation to secure a sustainable energy future.

China’s economic strategy, branded as “New Productive Forces,” is transitioning the country from being the world’s factory for cheap goods to a leader in advanced, high-quality tech products. China’s focus on high-tech, efficient, and eco-friendly production aligns with global sustainability goals – the same goals Pakistan should be aiming for. As the largest producer of photovoltaic energy, China’s initiatives provide Pakistan with an excellent opportunity to import cutting-edge solar technology at competitive prices. CPEC has already established a robust bilateral relationship, and we now need to leverage this partnership. Our country’s equatorial position offers abundant sunlight, making solar energy an extremely viable and potent resource. Encouraging imports will not only address our inflated power bills but also reduce dependence on conventional and costly energy sources. Solar panels, currently priced at Rs40 per watt, have become significantly more affordable, and further price drops are expected as imports increase.

Additionally, Pakistan should turn its focus to local production through technology transfer agreements with Chinese companies. This initiative will create jobs, stimulate the economy, and enhance energy security. By fostering a local solar industry, Pakistan can reduce long-term costs and establish itself as a regional hub for renewable energy technologies.

Policy reforms are essential to support this transition. Pakistan can adopt strategies similar to those used by China, such as offering tax benefits and subsidies to industries that switch to solar power. Incentivizing corporate and industrial sectors to adopt solar power will accelerate the green energy shift and reduce the national energy deficit. It is clear that there is a growing preference for solar solutions. A 10kW system now costs about Rs1 million, half of what it did last year, indicating the financial viability of solar energy for many consumers.

Despite potential pushback from NEPRA and the existing power sector, the government must facilitate this transition. Instead of creating disincentives for green energy, we must prioritize solar energy. Renewable energy will not only create a sustainable energy future, but also reduce electricity costs for citizens, and contribute to global environmental goals.